Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Stick PC market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Stick PC Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Stick PC market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Stick PC Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Stick PC market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Stick PC market.”

A stick PC or PC on a stick is a single-board computer in a small elongated casing resembling a stick, that can usually be plugged directly (without an HDMI cable) on an HDMI video port. A stick PC is a device which has independent CPU or processing chips and which does not rely on another computer. It should not be confused with passive storage devices such as thumb drives.

One of the key drivers of the market includes rise in implementation of online learning methods which are accessed from remote locations using PC on a stick. Semiconductor miniaturization is another factor leading to the growth of the stick PC market. Increase in need of portable devices for accessing data, rise in demand for low energy consuming devices, and soar in demand for low cost portable devices are the factors driving the growth of the PC on a stick market.

APAC is expected to dominate this market throughout the forecast period, and this market study estimates that this region will account for more than 34% of the total share of the market by 2023. The developing countries in the region such as India and China will be the major contributors of the market revenue from this region.

The global Stick PC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stick PC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stick PC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

ASUS

Azulle

Lenovo

Archos

Dell

InFocus

Hannspree

Modecom

Sumvision

iBall

MagicStick

MeeGoPad International

Panache

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Intel Atom Processor

Core M Processor

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Stick PC Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580