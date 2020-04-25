Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2034

Detailed Study on the Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market

Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lonza

Evonik

Sigma-Aldrich

TCI Chemicals

3B Scientific

Alfa Aesar

Yuhao Chemical

Tractus

Wubei-Biochem

Acadechem

AN PharmaTech

Hangzhou APIChem Technology

Biosynth

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

White Type

Light Yellow Type

Segment by Application

Intermediate for Polyimide Films

Polyimide Based Composite Materials

Curing Agent for Epoxy Resins

