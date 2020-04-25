Global Vacuum Coating System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vacuum Coating System market.

When coating materials are heated in vacuum, they are evaporated and formed as thin films on substrate surfaces. Such processes are called vacuum coating.

Vacuum deposition or vacuum coating is a family of processes used to deposit layers of material atom-by-atom or molecule-by-molecule on a solid surface. These processes operate at pressures well below atmospheric pressure. The deposited layers can range from a thickness of one atom up to millimeters, forming freestanding structures. Multiple layers of different materials can be used, for example to form optical coatings. The process can be qualified based on the vapor source; physical vapor deposition uses a liquid or solid source and chemical vapor deposition uses a chemical vapor.

The machines or systems used to perform vacuum coating are the main focus of this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied Materials

ULVAC

Buhler Leybold Optics

Shincron

AIXTRON

Von Ardenne

Veeco Instruments

Evatec

Optorun

Jusung Engineering

Showa Shinku

IHI

BOBST

Hanil Vacuum

Lung Pine Vacuum

Denton Vacuum

Mustang Vacuum Systems

CVD Equipment Corporation

Hongda Vacuum

SKY Technology

HCVAC

ZHEN HUA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Evaporation

Sputtering

Ion Plating

CVD

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Optics and Glass

Electronics Industry

Others

