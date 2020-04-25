Glycol Ethers Market Is Rising Worldwide With Top Emerging Companies – BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman

Glycol ether is a group of solvents based on alkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol. Glycol ether has a higher boiling point, along with the favorable solvent properties of lower-molecular weight ethers and alcohols. Glycol ether is used in solvents and as an ingredient in cleaning compounds, liquid soaps, and cosmetics. Glycol ether is used as solvents for resins, lacquers, paints, perfume, dyes, varnishes, gum, inks, as a constituent of paints and pastes, cleaning compounds, liquid soaps, cosmetics, and hydraulic fluids.

The key players influencing the market are:

– BASF SE

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Huntsman Corporation

– India Glycols Limited

– JiangSu RuiJia Chemical Co.,Ltd

– LyondellBasell Chemical Company

– Sasol Ltd

– Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

– The Dow Chemical Company

