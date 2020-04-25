High Temperature Elastomers Market to Register 7.0% CAGR during 2018–2023

The vehicle production around the world is increasing primarily due to the rising disposable income of people. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, over 80 million passenger cars were produced across the globe in 2017. Furthermore, approximately 18.4 million commercial vehicles were manufactured in 2016 globally. The automotive industry in regions including Latin America and Asia-Pacific is particularly witnessing significant growth. This rising production of vehicles is generating increasing demand for high temperature elastomers, as they are preferred for dampers, gaskets, hoses, boots, and seats, which in turn, is attributed to their flexibility and resistivity to heat and automotive lubricants.

Synthetic and natural polymers which possess elastic properties are referred to as elastomers. High temperature elastomers are polymers that are made from long chain of atoms possessing elastic property and have the ability to withstand high range of temperatures. According to a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global high temperature elastomers market generated a revenue of $9,9991.7 million and is projected to attain a value of $14,951.4 million in 2023, witnessing a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Geographically, Asia-Pacific created the largest demand for high temperature elastomers during 2013–2017 due to the rising construction activities, swift economic growth, and presence of large number of electric and electronics manufacturing companies.

Increasing demand of high temperature elastomers in developing countries is expected to provide ample opportunities

The demand of high temperature elastomers is increasing in developing countries, owing to their consumption in various industries including automotive, consumer goods, and electronics. Manufacturers are promoting the use of these elastomers for these industries, by advertisements and campaign programs, owing to the good economic growth, and rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries. Along with that, the increasing construction activities and growing automotive industry in developing countries are also fueling the demand of these elastomers, creating growth opportunities in the high temperature elastomers market.

High Temperature Elastomers Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global high temperature elastomers market are Dow Corning Corporation, KCC Corporation, Solvay S.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Company, Daikin Industries, Ltd., RTP Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and The Chemours Company.

GLOBAL HIGH TEMPERATURE ELASTOMERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Fluorocarbon

Perfluorocarbon

Silicone

Fluorosilicone

Others

By Application

Automobile and Transportation

Semiconductor and Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Products

Industrial Machinery

Others

By Geography