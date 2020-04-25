How Coronavirus is Impacting Global Luxury Goods Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

The latest report on the Global Luxury Goods market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Global Luxury Goods market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Global Luxury Goods market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Global Luxury Goods market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Global Luxury Goods market. The report reveals that the Global Luxury Goods market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Global Luxury Goods market are enclosed in the report. The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Global Luxury Goods market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more. The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Global Luxury Goods market segment and sub-segment are included in the report. Major players in the global luxury goods market include LVMH Group, Kering S.A., Rolex S.A., L'Oreal Group, Tiffany & Co., Coty, Inc., The Swatch Group Ltd., Prada S.p.A, Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A., Hermes International SCA, Graff Diamonds, Burberry Group plc, Revlon, Inc., and Avon Products, Inc.

The global luxury goods market is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. However, the market in Rest of the World (RoW) and Asia Pacific (APAC) is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR, owing to major lifestyle changes among consumers in these regions. In addition, consumers in these regions are well-informed about the various fashion trends around the world. Therefore, the market in RoW and APAC regions are poised to grow briskly between 2014 and 2020. The market has been segmented by product type into luxury watches & jewelry, apparels and leather goods, luxury personal care & cosmetics, wines/champagne and spirits, fragrances, and others.

The report includes major drivers of the luxury goods market in the present scenario. Additionally, restraints and opportunities for the same are discussed in detail. The market overview comprises value chain analysis, which describes various stages where companies can add value and strengthen their positions in the market. Furthermore, the report analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting growth of the global luxury goods market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. The market attractiveness analysis highlights key investing areas in this industry.

Extensive secondary research and primary interviews has been performed to capture only genuine information for analysis in this report.

The global luxury goods market here refers to the market by type and by geography, and is categorized into the following segments:

Global luxury goods market by type

The different types covered under this research study are defined as follows:

Luxury Watches & Jewelry

Apparels and Leather Goods

Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wines/Champagne and Spirits

Fragrances

Others (tableware, luxury pens)

In addition, the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

In-depth research and high-level analysis will enable market vendors and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about the global luxury goods market, formulate growth strategies, and gain competitive advantage. This study serves to assist manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers in this market and industry to formulate and develop their strategies.

Important Doubts Related to the Global Luxury Goods Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Global Luxury Goods market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Global Luxury Goods market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Global Luxury Goods market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Global Luxury Goods market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Global Luxury Goods market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Global Luxury Goods market

