How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact LED Retrofit Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2028
Global LED Retrofit Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global LED Retrofit market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the LED Retrofit market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global LED Retrofit market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the LED Retrofit market value chain.
The report reveals that the global LED Retrofit market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the LED Retrofit market during the assessment period.
Competitive Dynamics
The report highlights well established players of the market including Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, Eaton, General Electric Company, and Cree Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel LED retrofit lights. For instance,in December 2017, Cree Inc. launched XLamp XD16, an extreme density LED which provides five and a half times higher lumen density as compared to its previous LED solutions, which is suggested to have a positive impact on its LED retrofit offerings. Additionally, in October 2017, Tridonic announced the launch of its LLE AC G1 module, a single-component solution tailored to linear luminaire. The integrated electronics, self-cooling, lighting technology and a packet of mounting accessories makes it a prominent retrofit option.
Global LED Retrofit Market
Global LED Retrofit Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
Global LED RetrofitMarket, by Type
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Global LED Retrofit Market, by Functionality
- Dimmable
- Non-dimmable
Global LED RetrofitMarket, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
