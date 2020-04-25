How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Profenofos Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Profenofos market. Hence, companies in the Profenofos market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Profenofos Market

The global Profenofos market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Profenofos market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Profenofos market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

the demand for various aids that would boost the global agricultural productivity. Thus, there is increase in demand for insecticides in order to minimize the damage caused by various pests. Profenofos is used by the farmers in order to protect their crops from insects that cause severe damage to the cultivated crop. Thus, growing requirement to increase agricultural productivity is expected to boost the overall demand for profenofos market. The U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has listed profenofos as highly toxic for bees, humans and other wildlife. In addition, various studies on the genotoxic effect have showed the harmful effect of the pesticides such as profenols on marine life as well. Profenofos is known to affect the DNA of various living species that come in contact with the insecticide. Thus, high level of toxicity is expected to hamper the overall growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest producer of profenofos in the global market. The presence of many manufacturer having small scale production capacities is further expected to boost the production in this region. Developing countries such as India and Bangladesh are expected to be the consumer of the market. Dependency on agricultural for livelihood in the developing countries is expected to boost the demand for profenofos in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe as far as demand of profenofos is considered. The demand for profenofos in North America is expected to remain low owing to the presence of stringent regulations that prevent the use of organophosphate based insecticides.

Acme Organics Pvt. Ltd., Fulon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Hualong Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Co., Ltd., National Company for Agrochemicals Production (Agrochem) and Sunking Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. are some of the participants of the profenofos market. The companyÃ¢â¬â¢s are mainly focused towards developing high quality products that would have its effect on specific pest. Thus, companies are more focused towards developing eco-friendly products that are naturally manufactured. The companies are also involved in researching various formulations that is highly effective in protecting crops from a range of pests and diseases.

Vital statistics enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the Profenofos market

Analysis of the most profitable distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors influencing the growth of the Profenofos market on the global level

Regulatory standards that are likely to accelerate/impede the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

