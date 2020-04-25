Hydrogen Storage Market 2020: Explore the future opportunity with Growth Demand

Many countries across the world have implemented stricter emission laws and are working tirelessly to make consumers aware about the significance of low emission fuels and clean energy.The Environmental Protection Agency reported that as of 2015, there were over 10,000 fuel stations in the U.S. that provided alternative fuels. Further, to power fuel cell electric vehicles, hydrogen storage is gaining popularity due to the benefits of using hydrogen as fuel, such as high performance and economic viability. Further, the fluctuating prices of oil is also a factor driving the demand for alternative energy sources.

Hydrogen storage is a technology that has led to the advancements in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies; hydrogen is considered a clean fuel, which on burning only produces water. Hydrogen can be produced from a wide range of sources, such as biomass, natural gas, renewable energy, and nuclear power. These make hydrogen an attractive alternative fuel for transportation and electricity generation. The generated hydrogen is stored and then used as stationary power, portable power, and in transportation. A study conducted by P&S Intelligence has predicted that the hydrogen storage market would advance at a 7.6% CAGR during 2016–2026.

Growing Demand for Low Emission Fuels Drives the Market

The increasing shift toward lower emission fuels in China, India, and Southeast Asia is likely to drive the growth of hydrogen storage during the forecast period. The implementation of strict emission standards in the U.S. the U.K., and several other countries are likely to create awareness among consumers toward the significance of using clean energy and low emission fuels. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as of 2015, the U.S. had over 10,000 fuel stations, providing alternative fuels such as hydrogen fuels. This number is expected to increase during the forecast period, in turn, further spurring the growth of the hydrogen storage market.

Geographical Analysis of Hydrogen Storage Market

Collectively, Asia-Pacific and North America held a share of nearly 70% in the global hydrogen storage market in 2015. This is ascribed to the increasing usage of hydrogen for production of methanol. In addition, increasing adoption of hydrogen-based fuels in order to abide by government regulations is expected to further propel the market in China, India, Malaysia, and other countries during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Hydrogen Storage Market

Leading players in the hydrogen storage market include Linde AG, Praxair Inc., Air Liquide SA, Worthington Industries Inc., INOXCVA, and Hexagon Composites ASA, among several others.

In order to garner a larger share, market players are involved in several strategic developments. For instance, in December 2015, Worthington Industries Inc. entered into multi-year agreement with Teijin Engineering, under which the former would supply hydrogen tanks to a major Japan-based automotive original equipment manufacturer for new fuel cell vehicles.