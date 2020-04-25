Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial burner Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2028

The latest report on the Industrial burner market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Industrial burner market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Industrial burner market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Industrial burner market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial burner market.

The report reveals that the Industrial burner market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Industrial burner market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Industrial burner market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Industrial burner market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Competitive AnalysisÃÂ

The report further presents competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global industrial burner market based on their 2015 revenues, and profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to companyÃ¢â¬â¢s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to companyÃ¢â¬â¢s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.ÃÂ

Key players profiled in the global Industrial burner market include Alzeta Corporation, ANDRITZ, Baltur S.p.A, Bloom Engineering, Forbes Marshall, Foster Wheeler AG, Honeywell International Inc. (Maxon), Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Ltd, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Oilon , Osaka Gas Co., Ltd, QED Combustion, Selas Heat Technology Company, and Wesman Group.ÃÂ

The global industrial burner market is segmented as below:ÃÂ

By Fuel Type

Oil-based

Gas-based

Dual fuelÃÂ

By Automation

Monoblock

DuoblockÃÂ

By Burner Type

Regenerative Burners

High Velocity Burner

Thermal Radiation

Radiant Burner

Customized (Burner Boiler)

Flat Flame Burner

Line Burner

OthersÃÂ

By Operating Temperature

High Temperature (> 1400F)

Low Temp (< 1400F)ÃÂ

By Application

Boilers

Furnace/Ovens/Kiln

Air Heating/ Drying

OthersÃÂ

By End User

Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

Mining and Mineral

Metal

Pharmaceutical

Glass

Ceramics

Food Processing

Automotive

Printing & Publishing

OthersÃÂ

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Russia Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Important Doubts Related to the Industrial burner Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Industrial burner market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Industrial burner market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Industrial burner market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Industrial burner market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Industrial burner market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Industrial burner market

