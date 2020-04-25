Liquid and Air Filter Bags Market to be Worth $6,144.9 Million by 2023

Pollution kills! While air pollution causes asthma, bronchitis, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, water pollution is responsible for diarrhea, gastroenteritis, and cholera. This is why governments around the world are swinging into action and implementing stringent emission- and effluent-control regulations on industries. As a result, factories are installing additional equipment which cleans the exhaust and liquid effluents, before they are discharged into the atmosphere and waterbodies, respectively. One of the most effective ways to control what goes out is simple filtration.

Thus, with the concerns regarding the adverse impact of pollution increasing, the liquid and air filter bags market is predicted to grow from $4,220.2 million in 2017 to $6,144.9 million by 2023, at a 6.5% CAGR during 2018–2023 (forecast period). Between air and liquid filter bags, those that separate liquids are used more, as these bags are not only required to curb water pollution, but filter a wide range of fluids during the manufacturing process. They find wide application in the oil, bitumen, adhesives, chemicals, food, resins, petroleum, and paper sectors, apart from water treatment.

In the coming years, the demand of air-filtering bags is expected to increase faster, with the rising awareness about keeping dust and other airborne pollutants away from industrial machinery. Over time, as dust accumulates on machines, it hampers the working of the moving parts, which results in production inefficiency and electricity wastage. Thus, to take care of both these issues, air filters are being integrated with the critical components of the machines. Another reason behind the surging demand for air filter bags is their escalating usage in coal-based power plants.

Increasing demand for liquid and air filter bags from the cement manufacturing and mining industries to serve as lucrative market opportunity

There has been an increasing demand for liquid and air filter bags from the cement manufacturing and mining industries. With the increase in infrastructure activities globally, there has been a rise in the set-up of cement manufacturing and mining industries. These industries use these filter bags as mediums for reducing the dust particles generated during the manufacturing process. Hence, the manufacturers working in these industries are fitting filter bags around the equipment as per the filtration requirements. This serves as the lucrative opportunity for liquid and air filter bags market growth.

Liquid and air filter bags market competitive landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global liquid and air filter bags market are Emirates Industrial Filters Ltd., Cummins Inc., CLARCOR Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Filter Concept Pvt. Limited, and FILPRO Corporation.

GLOBAL LIQUID AND AIR FILTER BAGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Liquid

Air

By Bag Size

7OD*32’

7OD*17’’

4OD*14’’

4OD*8’’

Others

By Application

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Water Treatment

Steel & Power

Cement

Others

By Geography