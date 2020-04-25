Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market 2020: Major Competitors and Challenges of the Key Industry Players Medtronic, Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market globally. This report on Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to reach US$ 59,561.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 27,461.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019-2027.



Market Insights

Increasing burden of cardiovascular, neurological and hearing diseases is expected to boost the market growth over the years

The increasing technological advancements have opened more opportunities of developing new and innovative medical implant devices with advanced electrical properties that can improve diagnosis and treatment of previously intractable conditions such as, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, hearing disorders and others. Medical implantable devices like pacemakers, cochlear implants, ventricular assist devices, spinal cord stimulators and others, are used to treat these conditions. In 2017, according to the World health organization, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the major cause of death all over the world. Moreover, it was mentioned that 17.9 million people across the globe died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016. Furthermore, rising neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and others, drive the demand for microelectronic medical implants. According to the Alzheimer’s Association in 2017, around 44 million people have Alzheimer’s or other related dementia worldwide. According the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 466 million people have disabling hearing loss worldwide, in 2018. It also predicted that by 2050, over 900 million people will suffer from disabling hearing loss. Thus, such high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders globally is anticipated to lead the market growth in the coming years.

Key Competitors In Market are Medtronic, Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, BIOTRONIK, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., Sonova, LivaNova PLC, Cochlear, Ltd., ABIOMED

Strategic Insights

Product approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global micro-electronic medical implants industry. Few of the recent product key developments are listed below:

2019: BIOTRONIK announced FDA approval of the Acticor and Rivacor high-voltage cardiac rhythm management (CRM) device families for treatment of patients with cardiac arrhythmias. The six new tachycardia solutions include Rivacor VR-T, Rivacor DR-T, Rivacor HF-T QP, Acticor DX, Acticor CRT-DX Bipolar and Acticor CRT-DX.

2018: Medtronic received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its HVAD System. HVAD System is the smallest commercially available left ventricular assist device (LVAD) for patients with advanced heart failure. It is the only LVAD approved in the U.S. for implant via thoracotomy.

2017: Cochlear Ltd announced its strategic collaboration with Sensorion a biotech company. The collaboration will evaluate therapeutic approaches using SENS-401 in combination with cochlear implants. This collaboration has the potential to be transformational for both partners, as well as for patients suffering from hearing loss

Market segmentation:

Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Neurostimulators, Cochlear Implants, Retinal Implants, Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Ocular Implants and Others) By Technology (RF Technology, Sensors and Others), By Material (Metals, Polymers, and Ceramics) By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

