Middle East and North Africa Security Printing Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations with Top Key Players

MENA Security Printing Market Insights

Increased Awareness Regarding Measures to Safeguard Personal Information

Security printing techniques are highly preferred to be used in documents that carry confidential information regarding an individual. During recent years, the use of materials such as e-passports and national ID cards has increased significantly. E-passports, also known as biometric passports, include a chip that can be used at the automated e-passport gates. The embodied chip holds similar information, which is printed on the passport’s data page. E-passports are designed in a manner to increase security, which makes it more challenging to alter the data recorded on a passport and hence limiting the chance of fraud. Thus, driving the growth of the security printing market during the coming years.

Rise in the Incidences of Bank Forgeries

Financial fraud is among the most commonly faced issue among financial institutions, including banks present across the globe. The malpractice causes significant losses and depletion of wealth and assets. Financial fraud also hurts the reputation of a concerned institution, its competitiveness, and the economic value. Most of the cases can be due to the adoption of modern technology and advanced communication, such as the wireless mode since they are used by fraudsters to carry their operations and help them to improvise their skills and competences in connection with committing fraud. Thus, growing demand to prevent bank forgeries continue drive the growth of security printing market across the MENA region.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007524/request-trial

MENA Security Printing Market – Strategic Insights

Some of the market initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the MENA security printing market. Few of the recent market initiatives adopted by the market players operating in the security printing market are listed below:

2018: Along with the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, Veridos is building a new identity document factory in the Republic of Iraq.

2017: The Republic of Zambia contracts Veridos to deliver polycarbonate electronic ID cards to Zambia. The new eID card, which is equipped with a contactless chip, fulfils the highest quality standards and offers convenient multi-application options to Zambian citizens.

2016: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has awarded Veridos a contract to produce and deliver its passports for the next few years.

MENA SECURITY PRINTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

MENA Security Printing Market – By Printing Process

Screen Printing

Letterpress Printing

Intaglio Printing

Digital Printing

Others

MENA Security Printing Market – By Application

Banknotes

Cheques

Ticketing

Stamps

Payment Cards

Personal ID

Brand Protection

Passports

MENA Security Printing Market – By Countries

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Bahrain

Oman

Kuwait

Jordan

Lebanon

Iraq

Rest of MENA

MENA Security Printing Market – Company Profiles

JMBR Group

Oumolat Security Printing LLC

United Security Printing

Al Ghurair Printing & Publishing LLC (AGPP)

Al Madina Development & Supply LLC (ADS)

Alpha Ink & Printing Materials Trading Co. L.L.C

Andrupos

Emirates German Security Printing L.L.C.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Hypertech Holograms L.L.C,

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007524/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]