North America 5G Chipset Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future by 2027

The 5G chipset is used among different industry verticals under the name of the product segment, which consists of devices, customer premises equipment, and network infrastructure equipment. The devices of 5G chipset market are leading the Europe market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and the increasing number of connected devices and the penetration of smartphones, tablets in the rural, semi-urban and urban areas are promoting the demands for a more robust network infrastructure. Also, improved coverage and available data rates, and also improved handset battery life by reduced power consumption are other factors that would boost the widespread adoption of 5G chipset.

The market for Europe includes France, Germany, Italy, Russia, and the UK, and the rest of Europe. UK dominated the 5G chipset market in 2019, however, France is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Europe region during the forecast period. France looks forward to establishing a legislative framework that would allow the testing of autonomous vehicles on the public roads by 2019. This is expected to nurture the market of 5G and its chipset also in the future. With respect to an initiative undertaken by telecom operators to encourage 5G commercialization, ARCEP is on the list. It is a French telco regulator to present temporary frequency authorizations to conduct 5G pilots in the 3400 – 3800 MHz and the 26 GHz band. ARCEP also enables us to make plans for above 300 MHz of contiguous spectrum by 2020. These initiatives are the fruitful activities conducted for the future of the internet, i.e., 5G.

EUROPE 5G CHIPSET MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment

By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

5G Chipset Market – Companies Mentioned

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

