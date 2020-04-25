North America Distributed Control System Market In-Depth Analysis during 2020-2027
Distributed Control System Market provides a holistic view of the North America market size across countries including the US, Canada, and Mexico. The report further elucidates the key driving factors, restraints, growth opportunities, and future trends pertaining to the market growth. In addition, the study also furnishes critical actionable qualitative, as well as quantitative insights about North America, distributed control system market. The country-level trends are thoroughly derived by analyzing macroeconomic trends, economic growth outlook, and other factors affecting the market.
Market Insights
The swift growth of industrial infrastructure
The North America manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from Governments of US, Canada, and especially Mexico which is a rapidly developing economy in the region. The North American manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) accounted for 52.4 in October 2018. The PMI is anticipated to remain strong in North America signifying a strong recovery of the manufacturing sector, increasing industrial advancement in emerging Mexico and intensifying commodities prices. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity. This factor would propel the growth of North America distributed control system market.
Strategic Insights
The market players present in North America distributed control system market is mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnerships, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name in North America. Few of the recent developments are listed below:
2019: Honeywell introduced the SmartLine Wireless Pressure Transmitter, which offers a solution for both pressure monitoring and control when combined with the company’s wireless network technology.
2019: Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) launched a Connected Plant Solution for the easy health monitoring of midstream gas metering systems.
NORTH AMERICA SOOT SENSOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Distributed Control System Market – By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
North America Distributed Control System Market – By Industry Vertical
- Power Generation
- Oil and Gas
- Pharmaceutical
- Food and Beverages
- Chemicals
- Others
North America Distributed Control System Market – Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- NovaTech, LLC
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corp
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.
Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.
