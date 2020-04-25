Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Copper Market by Product Analysis 2019-2026
The global Copper market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Copper market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Copper market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Copper market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Copper market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, form, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on type and region.
The study provides a decisive view of the global copper market by segmenting it in terms of type, form, and application. In terms of type, the market has been divided into primary copper and secondary copper. In terms of form, the market has been segmented into wire rods, plates, sheets & strips, tubes, bars & sections, and others (ingots, powder, etc.). In terms of application, the copper market has been segregated into construction, transportation, appliances & electronics, power generation, distribution and transmission, and others (ammunition coins, machinery, defense, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for copper in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the actual market size of the copper market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global copper market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global copper market. Key players operating in the copper market include Codelco, Rio Tinto, Glencore International AG, Freeport McMoRan Inc., Jiangxi Copper Corporation, BHP Bilition, Antofagasta Plc., Group Mexico, and Aurubis. Other prominent market players include Vedanta Resources Plc, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, LS-Nikko Co., and Tongling Non-Ferrous Metals Group. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the copper market along with their market share analysis for 2017.
The global copper market has been segments as follows:
Global Copper Market, by Type
- Primary Copper
- Secondary Copper
Global Copper Market, by Form
- Wire Rods
- Plates
- Sheets & Strips
- Tubes
- Bars & Sections
- Others (Ingots, Powder, etc.)
Global Copper Market, by Application
- Construction
- Transportation
- Appliances & Electronics
- Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission
- Others (Ammunition Coins, Machinery, Defense, etc.)
Global Copper Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Poland
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Takeaways
- Global and regional market share of the copper market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) by different type, form, and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for copper in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different type, form, and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026
- Technical overview of the copper production process
- Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global copper market
- Import–export analysis of the global copper market in terms of form and region
- Global copper pricing trends based on type and regional segments
- Value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and regulatory scenario in the global market for copper
- Market attractiveness analysis based on type, form, and application segments of the global copper market
- Key findings for the copper market in all regions and in-depth analysis of major type, form, and application segments of the global copper market, in terms of volume and value
- Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies
- Detailed company profiles for 16 market players
Each market player encompassed in the Copper market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Copper market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Copper Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Copper market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Copper market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Copper market report?
- A critical study of the Copper market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Copper market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Copper landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Copper market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Copper market share and why?
- What strategies are the Copper market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Copper market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Copper market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Copper market by the end of 2029?
