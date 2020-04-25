Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Insulin Pen Needles Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019-2027

The latest report on the Insulin Pen Needles market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Insulin Pen Needles market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Insulin Pen Needles market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Insulin Pen Needles market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Insulin Pen Needles market.

The report reveals that the Insulin Pen Needles market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Insulin Pen Needles market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Insulin Pen Needles market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Insulin Pen Needles market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global insulin pen needles market is significantly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report highlights that the global insulin pen needles market is increasingly driven by increasing prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes, HIV and hepatitis. Attributed to advanced features such as pre-filled pens, replaceable needles and autoshield needles demand for the insulin pen needles will continue to increase during the forecast period. Moreover, manufacturing companies are increasingly focusing on developing medical devices that are equipped with non-invasive features.

Recently manufacturing companies concentrating on developing various medical devices such as ‘Timesulin’ that enable the patients to inject dosages through pumps. Further, timesulin is increasingly equipped with enhanced features that retrieve and track information regarding the amount and time of dosage taken. This medical device is mainly developed for the type I diabetic patients. With the growing demand for safe dosage administration, manufacturers are mainly concentrating on developing insulin pens that are incorporated with the replaceable features such as needles. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing government support will continue to impact growth of the global insulin pen needles market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, several factors are expected to inhibit growth of the global insulin pen needles market. Surge in demand for the non-invasive medical devices is likely to dip the sales of the insulin pen needles globally. Further, manufacturing companies are increasingly concentrating on developing medical devices such as the glucose-monitoring lens that enable the patients to track information related to the blood-sugar levels and transfer the information to the phone through the smart contact lenses. Increasing demand for non-invasive medical devices will continue to dip the sales of the insulin pen needles globally.

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market: Segmentation

The global insulin pen needles market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and application type. Based on product type, the global market is expected to be segmented as standard insulin pen needles and safety-engineered insulin pen needles. Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores, online sales and diabetes clinics/centers. By application type, the global market is segmented into type I diabetes and type II diabetes.

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market: Competition

Key players in the global insulin pen needles market are MedExel Co., Ltd., Owen Mumford Ltd Perrigo Diabetes Care, HTL-STREFA S.A, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk Inc. and VOGT MEDICAL.

Important Doubts Related to the Insulin Pen Needles Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Insulin Pen Needles market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Insulin Pen Needles market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Insulin Pen Needles market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Insulin Pen Needles market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Insulin Pen Needles market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Insulin Pen Needles market

