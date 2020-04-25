Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Manufacturer Analysis 2019-2028

A recent market study on the global Radiopharmaceuticals market reveals that the global Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Radiopharmaceuticals market is discussed in the presented study.

The Radiopharmaceuticals market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Radiopharmaceuticals market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9512?source=atm

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Radiopharmaceuticals market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Radiopharmaceuticals market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Radiopharmaceuticals market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Radiopharmaceuticals market

The presented report segregates the Radiopharmaceuticals market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Radiopharmaceuticals market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9512?source=atm

Segmentation of the Radiopharmaceuticals market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Radiopharmaceuticals market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Radiopharmaceuticals market report.

manufacturers in North America are focussing on introducing cold kits for the 68Ga-labeling of tracers (ANMI, Belgium), thus opening the gateways for 68Ga in PET scanning. Iodine-131, a therapeutic radiotracer continues to be the ideal tracer for the treatment of not only thyroid cancer but also other therapeutic indications. However it is being slowly replaced by Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) in North America. Lu-177, low-energy β-particle emitter is identified to be one of the emerging radiotracers for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and neuroendocrine tumors.

Market share of companies operating in the global radiopharmaceuticals market

The global radiopharmaceuticals market is highly consolidated with a few companies that offer advanced technology systems and nuclear medicines for treating diseases. However, the global market is dominated by top five players accounting for over 89% share. Siemens Healthineers accounted for the largest share of around 41.2% of the global market in 2015. The company dominated the market owing to its diversified product portfolio, extensive geographical presence, and acquisition strategies. GE Healthcare accounted for the second largest share of around 30.1% and Mallinckrodt plc. accounted for the third largest share of around 9% in the global radiopharmaceuticals market.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9512?source=atm