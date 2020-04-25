Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Rapid Prototyping Market to Show Outstanding Growth by 2025 – Profiling Global Players Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends

Rapid Prototyping Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Rapid Prototyping Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Rapid Prototyping Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Rapid Prototyping Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Rapid Prototyping market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Rapid Prototyping market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players such as 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Sandvik AB, and Royal DSM. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to rapid prototyping as well as expanding their regional presence for additional revenue generation. For instance, in November 2017, 3D Systems, Inc. announced the availability of its on demand manufacturing services named, “Quickparts” e-commerce platform in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Quickparts includes services such as rapid prototyping, advanced prototyping, and low-volume production.

Global Rapid Prototyping Market Segments

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Technology

Subtractive

Additive Stereolithography Selective Laser Sintering Fused Deposition Modeling Ink Jet printing techniques Others



Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Material

Metal

Polymer

Ceramic

Plaster and starch

Foundry sand parts

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by End-use industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer goods & electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



