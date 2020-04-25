Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Analyzed in a New Intelligence Study

A recent market study on the global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market reveals that the global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market is discussed in the presented study.

Market: Segmentation

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Analysis by Product Type

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient

Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Analysis by Disease Indication

Deep Venous Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals

Catheterisation Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

