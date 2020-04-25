Robotic process automation market to witness growth due to the surging demand for virtual workforce

In 2017, the global robotic process automation (RPA) market reached a value of $1,195.9 million and is projected to register a 36.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is witnessing growth due to the surging demand for virtual workforce, reduction in workforce cost, greater ease of doing business, and decreasing cost of automation software and services. RPA is a technology that helps in configuring computer software for capturing and interpreting existing applications to trigger several responses, process transactions, communicate with other digital systems, and manipulate data.

When process is taken into consideration, the robotic process automation market is categorized into decision support & management, interaction solution, and automated solution. Out of these, the automated solution category dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017) and is projected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as well.

This is ascribed to the expansion of banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) industry, which has been adopting RPA increasingly in order to enhance efficiency and decrease cost. On the basis of industry, the robotic process automation market is divided into telecom & IT, manufacturing, BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others (which include transport & logistics, travel & tourism, and hospitality).

Among these, the telecom & IT division accounted for the largest share of the market during the historical period and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. RPA allows telecom companies to manage their back-office tasks with ease and deal with a large number of rule-based operational and repetitive tasks. The surging requirement for virtual workforce is a key factor contributing to the growth of the robotic process automation market.