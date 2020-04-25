The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Online Clothing Rental Market: Expansion Strategies Set to Generate Substantial Revenue in the near Future

The latest report on the Online Clothing Rental market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Online Clothing Rental market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Online Clothing Rental market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Online Clothing Rental market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Online Clothing Rental market.

The report reveals that the Online Clothing Rental market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Online Clothing Rental market are enclosed in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8731?source=atm

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Online Clothing Rental market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Online Clothing Rental market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market segmentation

Demography

Women

Men

Kids

Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

Type

Western Wear

Ethnic Wear

Others

End User

B2C

B2B

Business Model

Peer-to-Peer Model

Standalone Model

Hybrid Model

Men and Kids demographic segments likely to witness highest revenue share

Amongst all demographic segments in the global online clothing rental market, revenue from the men and kids segment is projected to be the highest, with a CAGR of 10.3% and 10.4% respectively over the forecast period 2016–2026. The women segment is expected to remain dominant and is projected to account for 61.0% value share over the forecast period. A continuous demand for western designer dresses from women all across the globe is expected to fuel growth of the online clothing rental market over the forecast period.

Peer-to-Peer business model segment likely to contribute to a larger revenue share of the global online clothing rental market

The peer-to-peer segment is expected to contribute comparatively higher revenues as compared with the other business model segments over the forecast period and is estimated to account for approximately 92.9% value share of the overall global market by 2016 end. The hybrid business model segment is also expected to witness favourable revenue growth in the global online clothing rental market, registering a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. This segment is projected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 95.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America online clothing rental market slated to register highest value growth between 2016 and 2026

Markets in North America and APEJ are expected to contribute significantly to the overall revenue growth of the global online clothing rental market. Rising fashion consciousness and increased spending on fashion in these regions are factors expected to fuel the growth of the online clothing rental market during the forecast period. Amongst all the regions, North America is estimated to dominate the overall revenue share of the global online clothing rental market and is estimated to account for 42.3% market share by the end of 2016. The North America, Western Europe, and APEJ markets are estimated to collectively hold over 90% revenue share of the global online clothing rental market by 2016 end. In all three major markets, the women, men, and kids segments are expected to witness significant growth rates over the forecast period.

Leading market players are focussing on proven business strategies to grab market share

Key companies operating in the global online clothing rental market are Rent the Runway, Poshmark, Elanic Services Pvt Ltd., Dress & Go, GlamCorner Pvt Ltd., Envoged, Etashee, Secoo Holdings Ltd, and Secret Worldwide. These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to cement their foothold in the global online clothing rental market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/8731?source=atm

Important Doubts Related to the Online Clothing Rental Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Online Clothing Rental market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Online Clothing Rental market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Online Clothing Rental market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Online Clothing Rental market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Online Clothing Rental market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Online Clothing Rental market

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/8731?source=atm