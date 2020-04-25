The impact of the coronavirus on the Research Report and Overview on LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Market, 2019-2026

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

The Africa LED & OLED displays and lighting products market is classified on the basis of displays and lighting products. On the basis of displays, the market is segmented as mobile displays, consumer TV displays, and outdoor LED displays. The consumer TV displays sub-segment was valued US$ 130.2 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of lighting products, the Africa market is segmented by product type and by application. By product type, the market is sub-segmented into LED bulbs, bare LED tubes, LED fixtures, and solar LED lighting. The LED bulbs sub-segment accounted for the highest market share and was valued at US$ 193.9 Mn in 2015. By application, the market is sub-segmented into street lighting, down lighting, garden lighting, ceiling lighting, decorative & portable lighting, and others. Among applications, the street lighting segment accounted for the highest market share in 2015, occupying 37.6% share of the African lighting products market.

Some of the top vendors identified across the value chain of the global LED lighting market include Cree Corporation, Samsung Electronics Limited, GE Lighting, LLC, Sharp Corporation , OSRAM Licht AG, Daktronics Inc., Eaton Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Barco N.V., Luceco Ltd., LED Lighting SA, and Eagle Lighting. It has been noticed that new companies from consumer electronics as well as from semiconductor segments are entering into the LED lighting market, demonstrating higher opportunity for service providers as well as for component manufacturers to enhance their activities in the areas of LED lighting.

