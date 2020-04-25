The Secrets of Making profits in Europe X-Ray Security Scanner Market

X- Ray security scanner market operates in a consolidated market scenario. During the past few years, there have been several incidences of terrorist attacks owing to weak security checks at various places, including airports, seaports, railway stations, and hotels. In March 2016, departure hall of Brussels’ Zaventem International Airport and the Maelbeek metro station were attacked by terrorists killing over 30 people. Further, terrorists have previously targeted parliament buildings, railway stations, shopping malls, and other crowded places. As per the Global Change Data Lab, ~21,000 people were killed owing to terrorist attacks worldwide during the past decade. Thus, the need to deploy proper security checks at these places have become crucial to fight against such threats. Owing to the growing number of terrorist attacks, the governments of various countries have shifted their focus towards improving the security measures to ensure the public safety and eliminate the risk of such attacks. Therefore, rising number of terrorist attacks, and increasing concerns towards public safety are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of .

Shopping online has become one of the prevailing trends across the world. Factors such as increasing adoption of smart devices, rising internet penetration, and growing affordability of people, as well as new entrants in the e-commerce industry are propelling the growth of the e-commerce market. This has resulted in increased cross-border parcel deliveries, thereby increasing air cargo traffic. As per IATA, the global air freight market grew by 3.5% (measured in FTKs) in 2018. The growth in air cargo will result in increased deployment of X-ray scanning devices in ports, cargo facilities, warehouses, etc.

EUROPE X-RAY SECURITY SCANNER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Product Type

Conventional X-ray scanners

CT Scanners

Europe X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Tunnel Dimension

Small

Medium

Large

Europe X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Scanning Type

Body Scanning

Baggage Scanning

Cargo Scanning

Parcel Scanning

Europe X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe X-ray Security Scanner Market -Companies Mentioned

Adani

Eurologix

Detection Technology Plc.

Gilardoni SPA

Kromek Group PLC

L3Harris Security & Detection Systems

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection

Teledyne ICM

