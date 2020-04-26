Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users Analysis 2019-2025

The latest report on the Canine Arthritis Treatment market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Canine Arthritis Treatment market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Canine Arthritis Treatment market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Canine Arthritis Treatment market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Canine Arthritis Treatment market.

The report reveals that the Canine Arthritis Treatment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Canine Arthritis Treatment market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Canine Arthritis Treatment market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

The second dominant market in canine arthritis treatment is Germany owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in animals, particularly dogs. It has been found that with growing age of pets, the prevalence of diseases such as allergies, lower appetite, reduced energy, arthritis, lameness, dysplasia and behavioural anxieties increases, especially in dogs and cats. This growth in terms of pet adoption in European countries and increasing number of pets suffering from arthritis is likely to boost the growth of canine arthritis treatment in Europe. This has been driving the demand for innovative therapies and drugs in Canine Arthritis Treatment, such as stem cell Canine Arthritis Treatment and arthritis drugs – NSAIDs and opioids. Canine arthritis treatment/drugs in Germany have taken initiatives to incentivize innovation in the field of veterinary treatment in order to address the urgent need of better veterinary care and to combat rapid growing prevalence of animal diseases. Additionally, increasing expenditure on vet care in high economic European countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. also boosts the growth of the market for canine arthritis treatment. As per the American Pet Products Association, about US$ 6.1 Bn was spent on vet care in 2017 in Europe.

Increasing pet adoption in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the canine arthritis treatment market in Asia-Pacific. In Japan and the Middle East and Africa, the population of dogs is decreasing due to poor vet care facilities, which is expected to hamper the growth of canine arthritis treatment market to some extent.

