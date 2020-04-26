Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Lactic Acid Esters Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2025

Lactic Acid Esters Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Lactic Acid Esters Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Lactic Acid Esters Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Lactic Acid Esters Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lactic Acid Esters market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Lactic Acid Esters market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

market segmentation covers all angles of the market thus portraying a holistic approach. This all-inclusive research report reflects the growth path of the global lactic acid esters market by including key forecast highlights along with historical data. According to this research report, the global lactic acid esters market is expected to reach an estimation of more than US$ 400 Mn by the end of the year of estimation (2027) from a value a little under US$ 210 Mn in 2017. The global lactic acid esters market is projected to reflect a robust value CAGR of 6.9% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2027.

The revenue generated from electronics sector with respect to the use of lactic acid esters is expected to highly contribute to the growth of the global market

In the application category, lactic acid esters are being used in the electronics sector as solvents for cleaning formulation in semiconductor and electronic goods. The use of lactic acid esters has been tremendous in this field which is expected to trigger increased sales of lactic acid esters in the coming years. With respect to the use of lactic acid esters in electronics domain, the electronics application segment in 2017 reflected a value of about US$ 65 Mn and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 125 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). This segment is projected to grow at a significant value CAGR 6.8% of throughout the period of assessment.

Food and beverages segment poised to be the second largest with respect to value

In the application category, the food and beverage segment is expected to be the second largest with respect to market valuation. The food and beverage segment is estimated to reach a value of about US$ 90 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value of around US$ 45 Mn in 2017 and is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 7.2% throughout the period of forecast. Apart from revenue generation, this segment is also expected to be the second fastest growing segment in the application category.

Lactic acid esters adoption scenario in the agrochemicals and pharmaceutical sectors during 2017-2027

Lactic acid esters are finding increased use in agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. In agrochemicals they are used to produce environment friendly insecticides and pesticides. In the pharmaceutical sector, lactic acid esters are used in manufacturing ointments and medicines. The agrochemical segment is expected to show increased adoption of lactic acid esters as compared to pharmaceutical segment, and is poised to grow at a comparatively higher rate during the forecast period. However, the use of lactic acid esters has been prominent since past years in the pharmaceutical sector, which makes this segment a significantly larger with respect to valuation than the agrochemical segment.

