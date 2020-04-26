Coronavirus threat to global Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2027

The latest report on the Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market.

The report reveals that the Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

increasing demand for packed goods, customers are preferring machines that deliver high efficiency in less time. Companies involved in the packaging machinery industry are continuously pushing for customized integration that offers desired output. For achieving stability and efficiency in stretch packaging, both wrapper setup and stretch film properties should be tailored that can enhance efficiency of packaging line, reduce film use and decrease costs associated with product damage during shipping. Optimization of wrapper settings can improve stability of the pallet. This significantly can reduce costs, increase speed of production as well as reduce carbon footprint of the operation while packaging and at the same time maintaining the stability needs of the pallet load.

Increase adoption of pallet stretch wrapping machines in the food and beverage sector to significantly contribute to global market growth

With respect to use of pallet stretch wrapping machines, food and beverage sector stays at the forefront. Growing food and beverage industry has driven use of packaging of food products that are shipped across regions. Efficient shipping of food products with no spillage or damage is driving the use of pallet stretch wrapping in the industry as they stabilize the loads, which in turn has pushed the demand for pallet stretch wrapping machines. The food and beverage sector has been dominating the global pallet stretch wrapping machines market since past several years. Growing adoption of these machines in this industry has attracted several manufacturers to develop efficient packaging machines by carrying out improvisation and optimizing their product. In 2017, the sales of pallet stretch wrapping machines in the food and beverage industry was around US$ 177 Mn. This figure is expected to surpass US$ 260 Mn by the end of the assessment year (2027) owing to steady adoption of these packaging machines in wrapping various food products and beverage cans. Moreover, automotive industry is the second largest and a lucrative one. As per research, the adoption of pallet stretch wrapping machines in this sector is growing at a relatively high rate as compared to food and beverages industry. The sales of these packaging machines in automotive industry are projected to expand at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

