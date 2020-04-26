Coronavirus threat to global Tourism Insurance Market Research Report Released with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2028
The global Tourism Insurance market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Tourism Insurance market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Tourism Insurance market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Tourism Insurance across various industries.
The Tourism Insurance market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The report on the Tourism Insurance market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Tourism Insurance market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Tourism Insurance market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Munich RE
Generali
AXA
Hanse Merkur
Groupama
Mapfre Asistencia
AIG
CSA Travel Protection
USI Affinity
Seven Corners
MH Ross
Tokio Marine
Sompo Japan
Pingan Baoxian
STARR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical expense
Trip Cancellation
Trip Delay
Property Damage
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Domestic Tourism
Oversea Tourism
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tourism Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tourism Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tourism Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
