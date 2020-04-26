COVID-19 impact: Text Analytics Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2028

The latest report on the Text Analytics market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Text Analytics market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Text Analytics market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Text Analytics market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Text Analytics market.

The report reveals that the Text Analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Text Analytics market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Text Analytics market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Text Analytics market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

major players in the text analytics market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Attensity Group, Inc., Predixion Software, Lexalytics, Inc. and Angoss Software Corporation.

The global text analytics market is segmented as below:

Text Analytics Market:

Text Analytics Market: By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Text Analytics Market: By Applications

Data Analysis & Forecasting

Fraud/Spam Detection

Intelligence & Law Enforcement

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Text Analytics Market: By End-User

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Entertainment and Media

Others (Automotive and Transportation and Hospitality)

Text Analytics Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia Australasia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Important Doubts Related to the Text Analytics Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Text Analytics market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Text Analytics market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Text Analytics market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Text Analytics market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Text Analytics market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Text Analytics market

