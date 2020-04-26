COVID-19 impact: UK Travel Insurance Market Trends 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth & Forecast Up To 2026

Global UK Travel Insurance Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global UK Travel Insurance market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the UK Travel Insurance market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the UK Travel Insurance market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the UK Travel Insurance market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the UK Travel Insurance. In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global UK Travel Insurance market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the UK Travel Insurance market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the UK Travel Insurance market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the UK Travel Insurance Market

Summary

Competition is high within the travel insurance market, with the share held by the top five providers declining from 30.1% in 2018 to 28.6% in 2019. The tendency to purchase via online methods is high among respondents, demonstrating the need for all providers to offer a smart, digital solution. The banking and broker channels saw a marginal dip in 2019 after a positive shift in 2018.

This report examines consumer purchasing behaviors and how consumer preferences are changing over time. It explores what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the travel market over the next few years.

Scope

– 83.4% of consumers purchased travel insurance in the last 12 months prior to traveling.

– 1 in 5 consumers undertook no pre-purchase activity in 2019.

– 60% of consumers purchased a single trip travel insurance policy.

Reasons to buy

– Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.

– Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how insurers can adapt their products and services to meet their needs.

– Discover which providers lead the way in the travel insurance space, and how providers are revolutionizing the market through new innovations.

– Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.

