COVID-19 is Impacting the Snacking Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Snacking Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Snacking Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Snacking Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Snacking Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Snacking Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Snacking market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Snacking Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Snacking Market: Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Nestle, ConAgra Food, Calbee, Frito Lay, PepsiCo, Hormel Foods, Sargento Foods, J&J Snack Foods, Tohato, Ferrero, General Mills, Three Squirrels, Panpan, Ryohin Keikaku, Want-want, Beijing Sudao Food Industry

Global Snacking Market Segmentation By Product: Confectionery, Salted Snacking, Bakery Snacking, Specialty & Frozen Snacking, Dried Fruit, Soy Products, Seafood Products, Meat Products, Others

Global Snacking Market Segmentation By Application: Convenience Store, Chain Store, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Wholesalers, The Grocery Store, E-tailers, Online Flagship Store, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Snacking Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Snacking Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Contents

Snacking Market Overview 1.1 Snacking Product Overview 1.2 Snacking Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Confectionery

1.2.2 Salted Snacking

1.2.3 Bakery Snacking

1.2.4 Specialty & Frozen Snacking

1.2.5 Dried Fruit

1.2.6 Soy Products

1.2.7 Seafood Products

1.2.8 Meat Products

1.2.9 Others 1.3 Global Snacking Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Snacking Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Snacking Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Snacking Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Snacking Price by Type 1.4 North America Snacking by Type 1.5 Europe Snacking by Type 1.6 South America Snacking by Type 1.7 Middle East and Africa Snacking by Type 2 Global Snacking Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Snacking Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.2 Global Snacking Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019) 2.3 Global Snacking Price by Company (2014-2019) 2.4 Global Top Players Snacking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types 2.5 Snacking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Snacking Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Snacking Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Snacking Company Profiles and Sales Data 3.1 Kraft Heinz Company

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Kraft Heinz Company Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview 3.2 Kellogg Company

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Kellogg Company Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview 3.3 Nestle

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Nestle Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview 3.4 ConAgra Food

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 ConAgra Food Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview 3.5 Calbee

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Calbee Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview 3.6 Frito Lay

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Frito Lay Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview 3.7 PepsiCo

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 PepsiCo Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview 3.8 Hormel Foods

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Hormel Foods Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview 3.9 Sargento Foods

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Sargento Foods Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview 3.10 J&J Snack Foods

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Snacking Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 J&J Snack Foods Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview 3.11 Tohato 3.12 Ferrero 3.13 General Mills 3.14 Three Squirrels 3.15 Panpan 3.16 Ryohin Keikaku 3.17 Want-want 3.18 Beijing Sudao Food Industry 4 Snacking Market Status and Outlook by Regions 4.1 Global Snacking Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Snacking Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa 4.2 Global Snacking Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Snacking Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Snacking Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 4.3 North America Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Snacking Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico 4.4 Europe Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Snacking Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia 4.5 Asia-Pacific Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Snacking Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam 4.6 South America Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Snacking Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil 4.7 Middle East and Africa Snacking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Snacking Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa 5 Snacking Application 5.1 Snacking Segment by Application

5.1.1 Convenience Store

5.1.2 Chain Store

5.1.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

5.1.4 Wholesalers

5.1.5 The Grocery Store

5.1.6 E-tailers

5.1.7 Online Flagship Store

5.1.8 Other 5.2 Global Snacking Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Snacking Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Snacking Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019) 5.3 North America Snacking by Application 5.4 Europe Snacking by Application 5.5 Asia-Pacific Snacking by Application 5.6 South America Snacking by Application 5.7 Middle East and Africa Snacking by Application 6 Global Snacking Market Forecast 6.1 Global Snacking Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Snacking Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Snacking Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 6.2 Global Snacking Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Snacking Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Snacking Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Snacking Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Snacking Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Snacking Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 6.3 Snacking Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Snacking Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Confectionery Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Salted Snacking Growth Forecast 6.4 Snacking Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Snacking Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Snacking Forecast in Convenience Store

6.4.3 Global Snacking Forecast in Chain Store 7 Snacking Upstream Raw Materials 7.1 Snacking Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 7.3 Snacking Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 8.1 Sales Channel 8.2 Distributors 8.3 Downstream Customers 9 Research Findings and Conclusion 10 Appendix 10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources 10.3 Author List 10.4 Disclaimer

