Global Agrifiber Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Demand for agrifiber products is growing as they possess commercially beneficial characteristics in comparison to wood fiber based products. As compared to wood fiber products, agrifiber products are relatively greater in strength, available at competitive prices, possess relatively high dimensional stability, are light in weight (up to 20 percent lighter) and do not pose any environmental issues. The most important characteristic is the contribution of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) credit in respective manufacturer or supplier profile. Hence, most of the manufacturers and suppliers prefer agrifiber products over wood based products. These commercially beneficial and environmental friendly characteristics of agrifiber products are expected to lead to the growth of global agrifiber products market in the coming years. In addition, these products are made from renewable resources and are recognized as user friendly and green building products. This factor may also fuel the global agrifiber products market in the coming future.

Numerous aspects have influenced the growth of the global agrifiber products market. Factors such as a burgeoning construction sector, growing concept of green buildings, increasing use of agrifiber in the residential sector, emergence of light weight panel boards, increasing agricultural waste and residue propelling the overall demand for agrifiber products, trend of recycling of agrifiber products, structural changes in the wood panel industry, rapid infrastructure modernization coupled with high demand for affordable furniture and increasing agricultural output are boosting the growth of the global agrifiber products market. Economic considerations while producing agrifiber products, high cost, lack of low tier manufacturing and less awareness are causing hindrances to the growth of the global market.

The global Agrifiber Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agrifiber Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agrifiber Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ASSA ABLOY

Masonite

Chappell Door Company

Agriboard International

TorZo Surfaces

Sind Particle Board Mills

Wanhua Ecoboard

Novofibre Panel Board (Yangling)

Lexington Manufacturing

KIREI USA

Lambton Doors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flooring

Wall Panel & Boards

Door Cores

Veneer

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Institutional

Residential

Commercial

