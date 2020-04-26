Global Bio Fuels Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bio Fuels market.

Biofuel is an economically important and versatile vegetable oil used as a raw material for both food and nonfood products. Biofuel is most widely used vegetable oil in the world and is found in supermarkets ranging from sweets, baked goods, margarine, cereals, washing powders, and cosmetics. Biofuel is also used as a first-generation fuel. It is also used in preventing vitamin A deficiency, cancer, brain disease, aging; and treating malaria, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cyanide poisoning. Most biofuels are produced in Asia, Africa, and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunlight and plenty of rain in order to maximize crop production.

Asia Pacific biofuels market is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period. Some driving factors like availability of feedstock, the governments law to support the approval of bio-based fuel alternatives and multiple uses of biofuels are likely to spur the biofuels market. The surging demand for bio-diesel in developing countries like India, China and Japan and growing focus on reliable, affordable and sustainable energy is the opportunities created in the region which in turn is expected to boost the biofuels market over the forecast period.

Latin America is expected to be the future market for Biofuels market. Rising urban population, and rising middle-class consumer income witnesses new growth opportunities during the forecast period. Most of the focus of biofuels in Latin America and the Caribbean has been on countries like Brazil and Argentina, the two countries with the largest potential locally and globally. However, most Latin American countries have initiated to consider the production of biofuels for their own domestic markets, as well as for exports to the global market. These factors, in turn, are likely to accelerate the biofuels market in the region.

The global Bio Fuels market is valued at 175000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 247500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio Fuels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio Fuels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

