Global Chufa Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Chufa Market Research Report 2019

Chufa is an exponentially-growing perennial grass-like plant from the rush family and is certainly cultivated in warm climates in moist & wet soils. The small round tubers found along the roots have a slight almond flavor and are eaten raw or cooked, or made into a traditional chufa drink called horchata. The plants tubers comprehend high levels of protein, carbohydrate and oleic acid, and 20 to 28 percent of their mass in the form of a non-drying oil. The oil is obtained by pressing the cleaned tubers, in the same manner as traditional olive oil extraction. The oil has a mild, pleasant flavor and is considered as a food oil to be similar, but of superior quality, to olive oil. Industrial applications for the oil include high-value applications for cosmetics and instrument lubricants.

The key factor driving chufa market is its availability in tropical regions and growing awareness about its wide range of applications in different industries. For example, Chufa milk is used as a liver tonic in China to heal gum and mouth ulcers, it is also used as a cancer curing product by Africans. This has driven the market of chufas in China and African countries. The increase in the number of research and development centers has led to the growth of chufa.

This report focuses on Chufa volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chufa market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KCB International

The Chufa

The Tiger Nut

Chufa De Valencia

Levantex

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Micro

Small

Large Micro

Segment by Application

Alimentary Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

