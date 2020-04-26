Global Cosmetic Threads Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cosmetic Threads market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cosmetic Threads market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cosmetic Threads market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cosmetic Threads market.”

Cosmetic threads are specialized threads used in cosmetic surgeries for lifting the sagged skin and obtaining a smoother- & younger-looking complexion. The procedure is minimally invasive and is used these days as an alternative for the surgical procedures. Most of the population in the age group of 30â€œ60 are eligible for the thread lifting procedure. Generally used materials in the manufacturing of cosmetic threads include PDO (polydioxanone), PLA (polylactic acid) and caprolactone threads. The procedure is gaining popularity these days due to its shortened procedure time of less than an hour. The procedure is also popular as a lunch hour face lift or weekend face lift.

The cosmetic threads market is dependent on various macro-economic factors, industry dynamics, technological advancements and the healthcare industry demand. The key manufacturers operating in the cosmetic threads market are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, product launches and development of new technologies. Affordability of the treatment, popularity of minimally invasive methods as well as continuous growth in the aesthetic industry are factors expected to support the growth of the cosmetic threads market over the forecast period. Some of the trends in the cosmetic threads market include the rise in personal care, introduction of new technologies and new 4D thread lifting technique. Affordability with reduced time, rising geriatric population and increasing use in the combination treatment approach are some of the major factors driving the growth of the cosmetic threads market. However, governmental regulations, associated risks and complications, lack of skilled professionals as well as popularity of other non-surgical methods are expected to restrict the growth of the cosmetic threads market. There are opportunities for the players in the cosmetic threads market for strengthening their distribution partner relationships, developing new technologies as well as focusing on marketing & branding their products.

The global Cosmetic Threads market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Threads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Threads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sinclair Pharma

Aptos International

Healux

Intraline

Metro Korea

Hansbiomed

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Barb & Cone Threads

Screw Threads

Smooth Threads

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

