Global Dental Adhesives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Dental adhesives are type of glues which are used for attachment of dental crowns and dentures. It helps in dental restoration, minimizes dental sensitivity, reduces the chances of infection, and provides stability between the tooth and gum.

The increasing number of patients for dental procedures makes the demanding of dental adhesives market keeping extending. The growth of this market will owe to factors such as the rise in orthodontic diseases, increasing oral maxillofacial surgeries, the growing periodontal problems in the geriatric population, and the increasing dental problems in elderly population. Additionally, the increase in awareness about dental diseases and poor oral health that will encourage people to choose dental treatment, will also increase the demand for dental adhesives.

With the presence of several large and small scale companies, the dental adhesives market appears to be competitive. The competition among the market players is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to technological advancements in product development. To manufacture and distribute dental adhesives, the larger companies will focus of forming partnerships with other players.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The most common dental problem encountered among the adults and children is dental caries and the need for the treatment of such problems will drive the growth of the dental adhesives market. Additionally, the increase in adoption of dental adhesives in hospital outpatient settings will also fuel the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.

The global Dental Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dental Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dentsply Sirona

GSK

3M

Ultradent Products

BISCO

Dental Speed Graph

DETAX Ettlingen

Dental Tech

Esschem Europe

GC Corporation

GluStitch

Harvard Dental

Heraeus Kulzer

Ivoclar Vivadent

JJ Orthodontics

Kerr

Kuraray America

Medicept

PDT

Prime Dental Manufacturing

Procter & Gamble

Queisser Pharma

SDI Limited

SEABOND

Septodont

Sino-dentex

Wuhe Greenland Biotech

YAMAHACHI DENTAL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Denture adhesives

Restorative dental adhesive

Segment by Application

Hospital

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

