Global Depalletizing Machines Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Material handling equipment is required by most of the industries for handling the huge volume of material or products safely, efficiently and without making any mistake. Furthermore human intervention greatly affects efficiency and safety in material handling. Depalletizing machines are one kind of material handling equipment which is required to separate the bulk of volume and arrange according to the requirement. Palletizing and depalletizing machines perform counter actions and are both required to handle huge volumes in major industries for bulk product handling. Over the manufacturing industries, depalletizing machines are used in large retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, whole sellers, shopping malls, etc.

Depalletizing machines benefit the user by reducing the labor cost, reduction in loss due to mishandling of product, helps in managing the items in categories and batches, provides faster service and saves time. The above advantages of depalletizing machines have driven the market. The market of depalletizing machines greatly depends upon its end use industries like pharmacy industry, packaged food, retail chains, beverage industry and many others. Various automatic material handling equipment manufacturers have developed machines which are suitable for both palletizing and depalletizing. This advancement has captured a portion of depalletizing machines market. Manufacturing industries generally need to palletize one kind of material and depalletize the end product after its processing which differs in shape, size, and mass and thus requires different machines for handling material. Thus, the market for depalletizing machines might get affected due growing complexity in product design but anticipated to reflect as an opportunity for manufacturers for innovation in palletizing machine development thus triggering the demand in near future.

The global Depalletizing Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Depalletizing Machines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Depalletizing Machines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Goldpack

Zlatorog Oprema

Brenton

Bastian Solutions

PaR Systems

Gebo Packaging Solutions France

Intelligrated

Professional Packaging Systems

Clevertech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Whole Sellers

Shopping Malls

Others

