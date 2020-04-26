Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Power Meter market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Power Meter Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Power Meter market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Digital Power Meter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Power Meter market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Digital Power Meter market.”

Digital power meters are next-generation meters that provide precise readings of electricity consumption and are generally installed in households or in enterprises to maintain detailed statistics on energy consumption.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the deployment of smart grid projects. Smart grids include grid applications such as smart power meters, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, IT, and other communication networks. These devices enable utilities to have complete control and manage the digital assets that are present in the field. The smart grid networking systems enable a utility to analyze and map the energy consumption patterns of its customers, thereby helping in load forecasting and peak demand management along with risk determination. Also, it enables the reduction of power outages by providing detailed information about the functioning status of the power system network. With rapid development in smart grid-related equipment and solutions, management of huge data volumes has become a major concern among power utilities. This development of the smart grid projects worldwide is expected to propel growth in the global digital power meter market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented with the presence of many well-diversified international, regional, and local manufacturers, and the competition among these players is intense. In several developing and underdeveloped countries, local or regional manufacturers dominate the market. With the global players increasing their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, it has become extremely difficult for regional players to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.

The global Digital Power Meter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Power Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Power Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Advanced Electronics Company

EKM Metering

Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)

Holley Metering

Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments

Kamstrup

LINYANG Energy

Murata Power Solutions

Simpson Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DigitalÂ Meter Type

ElectricalÂ Meter Type

ElectromechanicalÂ Meter Type

ElectronicÂ Meter Type

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Digital Power Meter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580