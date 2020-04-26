Global DNA Sequencing Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DNA Sequencing Products market.

DNA sequencing is categorized into first-generation, secondand next-generation, and emerging technologies. Emerging DNA sequencing technologies are cost-effective and offer more rapid and accurate results than other generation technologies. These technologies find application in the areas of diagnostics, drug and biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, and agriculture and animal research.

The Human Genome Project was the first joint initiative of various organizations to map the human genome involved over 200,000 scientists and researchers. The research scientists used the Sanger method for DNA sequencing, and it took nearly 13 years for its completion and cost USD 3 billion. Since the projects completion, DNA sequencing technologies have undergone major transformations over the years. Scientists are using new-age technologies, such as Illumina sequencing and 454 sequencing methods for genome mapping, which costs less and takes a shorter duration for completion. Moreover, a significant reduction in sequencing costs has led many countries to invest in research and development and offer cost-effective solutions whole genome sequencing, de novo sequencing, and accurate disease diagnosis.

The global DNA sequencing products market is highly competitive due to the presence of several established manufacturers that have sizeable market shares. The competition is expected to intensify as manufacturers are investing in product portfolio expansion and engaging in strategic alliances. Global manufacturers are increasingly engaging in M&A of local and regional manufacturers to grow inorganically in the market. Whereas, local and regional manufacturers are likely to form strategic alliances with global players to enter into the emerging markets and expand their consumer base.

The global DNA Sequencing Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DNA Sequencing Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DNA Sequencing Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche Diagnostics

Pacific Biosciences

AC-Gen Reading Life

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter

Cofactor Genomics

DNA Link

Eurofins MWG Operon

Expression Analysis

GE HealthCare

Otogenetics

Oxford Nanopore

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reagents and consumables

Equipment

Segment by Application

Research institutes

Commercial entities

