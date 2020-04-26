Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the dPCR market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on dPCR Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the dPCR market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global dPCR Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the dPCR market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the dPCR market.”

Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) technology is an advanced version of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology that enables users to amplify and directly quantify nucleic acids, such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with a high level of precision. The technique allows users to statistically analyze PCR products by converting exponential, analog signals obtained from conventional PCR technology to linear and digital signals.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the focus on disease diagnosis and drug discovery and development. This increase in focus on medical research and drug discovery and development of several diseases is mainly driven by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as by research institutes. Also, it has been observed that governments of many developed and developing countries have been supporting research for new drug discovery and development. dPCR technology plays a vital role in drug discovery and development and for gene expression profiling, nucleic acid sequencing, and pharmacogenomics. Consequently, the major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will increase their adoption of dPCR technology due to high specificity, high accuracy, and productive results in developing new drug candidates. Such factors are expected to propel growth in the global dPCR market during the forecast period.

The global dPCR market is largely fragmented with the presence of many international and regional players present across the globe. The demand for dPCR solutions will be high in emerging countries, especially the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), due to an increase in their investments in drug research activities in various fields, including diagnosis of cancer. This rise is expected to intensify the competition among vendors in the next few years.

The global dPCR market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on dPCR volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall dPCR market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Exiqon

Formulatrix

Promega Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich

Stilla Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Consumables

Instruments

Segment by Application

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic Laboratories

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global dPCR Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580