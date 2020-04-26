Global Edible Oils Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Edible Oils market.

Edible oils are among the widely used ingredient and considered essential in preparing food items. It is consumed by people and also has an impact on their health. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as heart disease, obesity, people are moving towards adopting more healthy option including omega-3 fatty acids that minimize the risk of chronic diseases. Hence, manufacturers are also focusing on the research and development of edible oils that can cut the risk of various diseases and also help to fight the problem of obesity. Majority of the people are moving towards consuming monounsaturated and polyunsaturated edible oils such as peanut oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, and walnut oil. Most of the countries have set various standards to ensure the authenticity of food and labeling. These standards have been set to avoid adulteration, including the dilution of commodity with a less expensive material. Various incidents of oil adulteration have also occurred in the past, hence, governments of various countries have introduced stringent regulations on production and labeling of edible oils.

Compared to the food processor and food service industry, retail sector is likely to be the largest end user of edible oils. Owing to the changing consumer preference, and improving the standard of living, consumers are opting for more healthy edible oil options. The edible oil industry is also witnessing a rise in the consumption of premium oils including canola oil, olive oil, mustard oil, and soybean oil. Oil is used a main ingredient in cooking in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India and China, hence, the demand for edible oils is increasing. Along with the production, companies are also focusing on the packaging of edible oils to lead to zero wastage. Advanced techniques for processing are also being adopted by manufacturers to offer edible oil at an affordable rate.

