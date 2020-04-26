Global Electric Fryers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Fryers market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electric Fryers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Electric Fryers market."

Electric fryers are specially designed for deep frying food products in foodservice establishments. The global commercial electric fryer market includes both countertop and floor-standing models.

The analysts forecast the Global Commercial Electric Fryer Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The presence of deep fat fryers and air fryers in the market meets the need of health conscious consumers. The increased health consciousness and rising incidence of obesity are propelling the market. This is due to the ability of electric fryers to fry food using less amount of oil. The deep fat fryers available in the market ensure that the food is uniformly fried along with retention of nutrition and moisture. Air fryers are a recent innovation in the electric fryer market. Compared to a conventional deep fat fryer, air fryers claim to reduce fat usage by 80%. The vendors of electric fryers ensure that the fryers are equipped with a user-friendly interface and have attractive product aesthetics along with the use of superior technologies.

The global Electric Fryers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Fryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Fryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Electrolux

Henny Penny

Illinois Tool Works

Middleby Corporation

Standex International Corporation

Welbilt

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Deep fat fryers

Air fryers

Segment by Application

Speciality retailers

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores

Others (discount stores, general merchandisers, and online)

