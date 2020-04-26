Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electric Hand Dryers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electric Hand Dryers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electric Hand Dryers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Electric Hand Dryers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Hand Dryers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Electric Hand Dryers market.”

The global electric hand dryers market is growing at a considerable rate, primarily because of the increased demand for eco-friendly appliances and the long-term cost-effectiveness that these appliances offer. With the increased awareness of the benefits of maintaining washroom hygiene, the market at present is growing at a relatively fast rate. Several research institutions and market vendors across the globe have started increasing their investments in this field. Even though developing these products require high initial investments, these are ultimately beneficial for end-users in terms of convenience.

Analysts forecast the global electric hand dryers market to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% during the period 2018-2022.

hough electric hand dryers cost more than paper towel dispensers, they reduce the long-term costs by eliminating the expenses for paper towels, disposal, and waste maintenance. The automatic hand dryers use heated air, which makes them environment-friendly and are energy-efficient since they shut off when not in use. This will further reduce operational costs, in turn, driving market growth. Furthermore, the increasing focus of various end-users towards the adoption of hands-free soap dispensers, faucets, and even toilet paper dispensers to improve sanitation will also aid in the growth the electric hand dryers market.

Characterized by the presence of well-established vendors and other players in various geographical regions across the globe, the market appears to be fragmented and is highly competitive. To meet the constantly changing demands of the customers, major electric hand dryer manufacturers in the market are increasingly focusing on introducing innovative products. With the introduction of several products, the markets competitive environment will further intensify during the predicted period. To sustain competition and increase their customer base in the commercial hand dryer market, vendors have the need to differentiate their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The global Electric Hand Dryers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Hand Dryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Hand Dryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Dryer

Dyson

Excel Dryer

Mitsubishi Electric

World Dryer

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automatic hand dryers

Push-button hand dryers

Segment by Application

Hotels and restaurants

Shopping malls and complex

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Electric Hand Dryers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580