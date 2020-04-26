Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electroretinography (EGR) Device market.

Global Electroretinography (EGR) Device Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An ERG is a device that measures the functional ability of the retina to respond to light; essentially testing to see if it is working properly. A sophisticated contact lens is placed on the eye and connected to a computer. A light is flashed at the eye and every time the light flashes, the retina should react and a wave that is captured on the computer. An ERG is used prior to cataract surgery to ensure that there is enough retinal function to warrant surgery as well as to make the diagnosis of different diseases of the retina.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 702 Units sales volume, followed by North America, with about 41.96% market share in 2017. North America and Europe will keep playing important role in Global market.

Global leading manufacturers are mostly based in USA and European countries like Germany, France, Italy and etc. CSO Italia and Diagnosys LLC are the biggest two players in Electroretinography market, with about 24.72% and 19.27% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Electroretinography market include LKC Technologies, Inc, Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., Diopsys, Inc., etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Electroretinography manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Electroretinography manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Electroretinography sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Electroretinography manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

This report focuses on Electroretinography (EGR) Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LKC Technologies, Inc

Diagnosys LLC

Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Diopsys, Inc.,

Metrovision

Roland-consult

CSO Italia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fixed ERG

Portable ERG

Segment by Application

Clinical Use

For Research

