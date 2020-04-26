Global Glass Lens Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Lens market.

The eye is one of the most sophisticated organs in the human body. The retina, the light-sensitive tissue inside the eye, converts light into electrical impulses, which are sent to the brain. A refractive error occurs when the light entering the eye is not focused properly on the retina, distorting the signal sent to the brain. The most common eye conditions are myopia (nearsightedness) and hyperopia (farsightedness). People with myopia cannot clearly see objects in the distance and require a concave glass lens to correct their vision. As of 2015, more than one-quarter of the world population was diagnosed with myopia, and by 2020, 49% of the global population will have myopia. Hyperopia is an eye condition in which a person cannot clearly see nearby objects. Prescription lenses can be used to correct vision related issues.

North America dominated the glass lens market in 2015, by contributing approximately 54% of the overall market share. Much of this regions growth could be attributed to the increasing prevalence of vision loss among the aging population. Factors such as the growing incidences of eye disorders such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration will increase the use of eyeglasses in the region.

The rising elderly population will be one of the key factors fueling the markets growth during the next few years. Improved medicines and the increasing shift from acute to chronic diseases has eventually increased the life expectancy of the elderly population in the recent years. According to World Bank, population aged 65 and above represented over 8% the global population as of 2016. However, vision loss is one of the key issues faced by elderly people. As a result, with the increasing geriatric population in countries including Japan, higher number of people will be at the risk of visual impairment owing to aging processes and chronic eye diseases such as cataract, dry eye, glaucoma and others. This, in turn, is expected to drive the glass lens market positively during the next few years.

This report focuses on Glass Lens volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Lens market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Progressive Glass Lenses

Single Glass Vision Lenses

Bifocal Glass Lenses

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

