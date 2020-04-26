Global Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) market.”

Growth factor is natural substances produced by the body (hormones) or obtained from food (vitamins, minerals) that promote growth and development by directing cell maturation and differentiation and by mediating maintenance and repair of tissues; abnormalities in growth factors may be involved in benign and malignant neoplasia.

Growth factors are group of proteins, which play an important role in the stimulation of cellular differentiation and cell division in the human body. There are different kinds of growth factors present in the human body. Some of the major growth factors include insulin-like growth factors, platelet-derived growth factors, epidermal growth factors, and nerve growth factor. Moreover, some cytokines, such as small proteins secreted by one cell to regulate the function of another cell, also act as growth factors.

Growth factors are mainly used in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as anemia, renal disorders, cancer, etc. For instance, erythropoietin, which stimulates the growth of Red Blood Cells (RBCs), is used to treat anemia. Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor (GM-CSF) and Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF) are involved in the stimulation of White Blood Cells (WBCs) in cancer patients. However, abnormal production of growth factors causes several diseases.

The global Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amgen, Inc. (USA)

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Biocon Ltd. (India)

Biogen, Inc. (USA)

BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC (USA)

Biopharm GmbH (Germany)

Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Genentech, Inc. (USA)

FibroGen, Inc. (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Janssen Biotech, Inc. (USA)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Merck Serono (Germany)

PeproTech, Inc. (USA)

Reliance GeneMedix Plc (UK)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Sanofi (France)

Scil Proteins GmbH (Germany)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Wockhardt Ltd. (India)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blood Growth Factors (Erythropoietins, Colony Stimulating Factors, Interferons, & Interleukins)

Tissue Growth Factors

Segment by Application

Hospital

Research lab

