Global Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Hub motor for electric vehicle, also referred to as in-wheel hub motor, or electric hub, or wheel hub motor, is an electrical motor attached to the wheels of an automobile, designed typically to drive the wheel directly with higher efficiency. Hub motor for electric vehicles (EVs), which are integrated with wheel bearing and hub is a low-cost solution that offers flexibility, as it can power both rear and front-wheel drive vehicles, as well as all-wheel-drive versions. The hub motor for EVs delivers maximum torque at low rpm, letting the vehicle start. This makes the hub motor ideal for an electric vehicle, as it requires maximum torque at startup.

In terms of cooling type, the water cooled segment holds a prominent share of the hub motor market for EVs. Water cooled system provides continuous ventilation to the system, as water/liquid flows through the tubes or passages that are provided on the hub motor system. It also includes all liquid cooled system, which helps lower the temperature of the hub motor.

The OEM segment dominates the hub motor market for EVs. This is due to the hub motor being in the development phase. Furthermore, higher lifespan of the hub motor is projected to propel the OEM segment of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, significant expansion of the automotive industry and rising export of EVs from the China, and Japan are projected to drive the hub motor market for EVs in the Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the global hub motor market for EVs. Surge in adoption of electric buses in Asia Pacific is a major factor boosting the hub motor market for EVs in the region.

The global Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Protean Electric

Ziehl-Abegg

Schaeffler Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen

Elaphe

Heinzmann GmbH

TM4

Evans Electric

Siemens

Kolektor

Printed Motor Works

NSK

NTN Corporation

GEM Motors

e-Traction

Hyundai Mobis

YASA Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Cooling Type

Water Cooled

Air Cooled

by Torque

Less than 700 Nm

More than 700 Nm

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

