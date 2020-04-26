Global Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hydro-Pumped Storage Plants market.

Hydro-pumped Storage is an altered use of conventional hydropower technology to store and manage energy. Hydro pumped storage projects store electricity by circulating water between an upper and lower reservoir. The electric energy is converted to potential energy and stored in the form of water at an upper elevation. Pumping the water uphill for temporary storage recharges the battery and during periods of high electricity demand the stored water is released back through the turbines and converted back to electricity like a conventional hydropower station.Â

The increasing demand for energy storage systems and the emergence of ancillary services are two of the primary factors that are driving the global market for hydro-pumped storage plants. It has also been noted that hydro-pumped storage is gaining traction because of the increased importance of grid stability, along with the need for load balancing and energy storage. Moreover, the requirement of alternative energy sources with black start capability, reactive power generation, and an ability to operate as a spinning reserve are other factors that augur well for the future of this market during the forecast period.

Conversely, the most prominent restraint on the hydro-pumped storage plants market, according to the report, is the requirement of large bodies of water wherever these plants are set up. Additionally, not all locations are ideal for the height variation that is required between two reservoirs for the proper functioning of hydro-pumped storage plants. However, the report finds that the requirement of height variations can be easily overcome via manmade alterations to the topography, which results in a desired size and height measurement. As the pressure mounts on electrical grids globally to cater to the ever-growing demand for energy, the demand for ancillary services is increasing.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Alstom

Gugler

Voith hydro

Hong Kong Pumped Storage Development Company Limited

Sulzer

Toshiba Corp

Tractebel Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Reversible Pump Turbines

Separate Pump

Turbine Generators

Segment by Application

Energy Balancing

Stability

Storage Capacity

Ancillary Grid Services

