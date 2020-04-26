Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Lifting Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Lifting Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Lifting Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Lifting Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Lifting Equipment market.”

Lifting equipment is a general term for any equipment that can be used to lift loads. In this report, the overall industrial lifting equipment market has been segmented on the basis of four lifting equipment forklift, aerial work platform, crane, and hoist.

In 2017, cranes held the largest share of the overall industrial lifting equipment market. Cranes are an integral part of the global material handling industry. The increasing demand for construction machinery in the construction industry and in the mining industry for ore extraction are driving the demand for cranes. The market for hydraulic cranes by operations held the largest market share in 2017. Hydraulic cranes are widely used for hoisting and moving heavy materials in shipyards, warehouses, and industrial workshops. Moreover, hydraulic cranes are used in transport, manufacturing, and construction industries.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall industrial lifting equipment market. However, the industrial lifting equipment market in Europe and North America is likely to witness substantial growth. Asia Pacific is the most lucrative market for cranes and hoists, owing to the significant investment being made for construction activities in the region. The rising need for infrastructure in developing economies such as India and China supplements the growth of the industrial lifting equipment market in this region.

The global Industrial Lifting Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Lifting Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Lifting Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toyota

Kion Group

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Jungheinrich

Liebherr

Cargotec

Terex

Konecranes

Manitowoc

Columbus Mckinnon

Kito

Ingersoll-Rand

Linamar

Oshkosh

Zoomlion

Tadano

Haulotte Group

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Crown Equipment

Mammoet

Komatsu

Palfinger

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry (ZPMC)

Mitsubishi Logisnext

Anhui Forklift Truck Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Operations

Diesel

Electric

Gasoline & LPG/CNG

by Type

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Wholesale & Retail Distribution

Freight & Logistics

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580