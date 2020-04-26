Global LAN/WAN Test Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the LAN/WAN Test Equipment market.

A local area network (LAN) is a group of computers and associated devices that share a common communications line or wireless link to a server. Typically, a LAN encompasses computers and peripherals connected to a server within a distinct geographic area such as an office or a commercial establishment. LAN Speed Test was designed from the ground up to be a simple but powerful tool for measuring file transfer, hard drive, USB Drive, and Local Area Network (LAN) speeds (wired & wireless). WAN is Wide Area Network or in some areas Wireless Area Network, it is combination of several LANs (Local Area Network).

The development of enterprise networks should further lift the demand for test equipment. In order to withstand sales, test equipment vendors need to track evolving standards, reduce product development time and incorporate standards into test equipment designs. High demand and large-scale enterprises installing LAN/WAN test equipment in their sites, and the necessity for the performance analysis of the networks are estimated to boost market growth.

Quality of Service (QoS) has become an integral part of organizations, which depends on various providers such as equipment vendors, national carriers, global service providers, and system integrators for high quality and effective performance. E-commerce, online trading, and triple play enhance the private enterprises environment owing to the need for IT networks. Security concerns such as breaching and leakage losses oblige the use of test equipment to handle the emerging technologies. The necessity to protect networks from hackers, virus attacks, ominous losses, and rupturing are also expected to propel the LAN/WAN test equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Agilent Technologies(US)

AOIP SAS(France)

Anritsu Corporation(Japan)

Digital Lightwave Inc(US)

Finisar Corporation(US)

EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc(US)

Fluke Networks(US)

Ixia(US)

Harris Corporation(US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stress Testers & Performance Analyzers

Protocol Analyzers

Conformance Analyzers

Interoperability Test Systems

Others

Segment by Application

Telecom

Datacom

Wireless and Fiber Optics Test

Others

